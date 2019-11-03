Red Bay residents must drive 37 kilometres to next town for mail

People in Red Bay will get new community mailboxes later this month, but until then, they have to drive to West St. Modeste to get their mail. (Town of Red Bay/Facebook)

People in Red Bay, Labrador have to drive nearly 40 kilometres out of town to get their mail.

Canada Post is delivering letters and packages to neighbouring West St. Modeste after its Red Bay outlet closed.

"I'm feeling livid, disgruntled, deflated because our post office is going," said Red Bay resident Pauline Moores, who said she had Christmas presents in the mail.

"Where am I going to pick them up? What's going on?"

Hayley Magermans, a spokesperson for Canada Post, said in an email that the Red Bay post office closed for reasons beyond the corporation's control.

The post office was part of Red Bay Convenience, a small grocery store. Owner Velda Layden said business is slow and so she's decided to close up shop.

"We have been unable to relocate the post office to another business in the community," Magermans's email said.

Pauline Moores said driving back and forth to West St. Modeste will be a hardship for people in the aging community. (Google Maps)

Canada Post plans to install community mailboxes later this month, but staff are still looking for an appropriate location.

Until then, mail has been rerouted to the next town over.

West St. Modeste is 37 kilometres away from Red Bay on the Trans-Labrador Highway. Moores said that's too far for many people to travel on a regular basis.

"Our community is an aging community," Moores told CBC Radio's Labrador Morning.

"The majority of our community is over 50 and don't have the money to go back and forth to West St. Modeste to pick up their mail — even once a week."

Magermans said the company is sorry for inconveniencing its Red Bay customers.

She said residents will be notified as soon as a decision has been made about where to build the new mailboxes.

Read more stories from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador