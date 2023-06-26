Entire Red Bay town council resigns over dispute with community business owner

The Town of Red Bay is without elected officials after its entire council resigned earlier this month. (Town of Red Bay/Facebook)

The entire town council of Red Bay in southern Labrador has resigned over a dispute with a local business the former mayor says has divided the community, while the business owner says it's the town's fault.

The resignation of the three council members happened earlier this month. An explanation was given in a Facebook post on June 2 to address complaints from residents, businesses and visitors about the management of the municipal wharf dating back to last summer.

"There was a lot of false, misleading information circulating throughout the community. There's been a lot of disrespect directed at councillors, employees and volunteers due to the ongoing issues," Lynn Stone, the former mayor of Red Bay, told CBC News last week.

"The business has done so much damage to the community."

The business at the centre of the debate is Whaler's Quest Adventures, a boat tour business that takes customers on the water around Red Bay.

Shena Fowler started the business last May. She says the town has bullied and harassed her ever since and claims it's because she's an outsider and other businesses haven't faced the same treatment.

Heading into the tourism season, Fowler was given an agreement that allowed her to use the municipal wharf.

However, she said, that agreement didn't include the use of the office space she used last summer but did include conditions that prohibited her company from entering the town's waterfront centre or solicit business from cruise ship tourists. There was also a $1,000 per month fee on top.

"We were not involved in any way in negotiating a contract or the agreement," Fowler told CBC News. "I'm being discriminated against. And it's totally unfair."

A date for a municipal election in Red Bay hasn't been set, but the Department of Municipal Affairs says it's working through the process. (UNESCO)

Fowler said the town has also made efforts to actively remove her from the wharf, including calling the police and hiring a lawyer to issue a cease and desist letter. She said she was threatened and told she could be charged with trespassing.

Stone said that decision was made after the business took advantage of its use of the dock and threatened to interfere with arriving cruise ships.

"We welcomed them into the community and right from the get go there started to be issues," said Stone. "There was power cords running from the office giving power to other boat owners, there was issues with small boat owners docking and trying to get them to move."

Stone said Whaler's Quest Adventures has cost the town over $3,800 as a result of legal fees.

"They were very disrespectful. A lot of foul language. It was a lot of name calling," said Stone. "The whole season was just a complete disaster, one thing after another."

Fowler disputes the comments that her business would interfere with cruise ships.

Stone said the office building can't be used because it's under renovations.

When asked what the council's resignation means for the town, Stone said the provincial Department of Municipal and Provincial Affairs will need to step in to find a solution.

In a statement to CBC News, the department said it's working on performing the steps required to call for a municipal election in the community.