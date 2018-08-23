Recycling slowdown blamed on heat and high-tech processing

Recycling centres in St. John's are backed up with bottles and cans — at least in part due to the hot and humid summer weather.

Mike Wadden, CEO at Evergreen Recycling, says the company's Green Depots are about a month behind in processing beverage containers dropped off to the facilities.

He said the nice weather and ease of new technologies have made for more material than he's ever seen before.

"We've had a great summer, so people are drinking more. Pop and water and beer, so there's just that much more material," said Wadden.

"As well, we've made recycling so much easier for customers … now, people can come on in and use the express system and they can get their stuff at least into the depot within 10 seconds."

These are some of the recyclables to be processed at Evergreen Recycling. (Submitted by Evergreen Recycling)

The Green Depots use a computerized system that allows customers to create an online account, print a sticker with a barcode at the depot, place it on the bags and leave them behind.

When the recycling is sorted, customers get notified by e-mail and the money is held in an account. But because of the increased demand, there's been delays in both e-mails and money.

He said the system has helped Newfoundland and Labrador place among the best in the country in recycling beverage containers, but there's still room to improve when it comes to dealing with the "huge" seasonal variations from summer to winter.

Material protected

The company has now added staff and mechanized support to try to catch up, Wadden said, but people shouldn't worry about not getting their returns. He said the bags of containers are marked and stored based on the day they arrived.

"All your material is protected. Every bag has a barcode on it, so it's all being tracked, it's just taking a little longer in getting there," said Wadden.

"We track it down right to the nth container, there's no concerns."

Wadden said people will still receive e-mail receipts when their recycling is sorted, and he is asking people to be patient in receiving their money.

