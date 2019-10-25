A central Newfoundland man says a recent trip to the Norris Arm landfill is a harsh reminder that just because something can be recycled doesn't mean it stays out of the ground.

Graham Wood, of Indian Arm Pond, was at the regional waste management site earlier this month to get rid of a moose hide, but he was surprised by the contents he found there.

"A huge amount of plastic. People are just dumping everything," said Wood.

"What I saw was a very poor job of waste management."

Wood took some photos of the landfill site and posted them on Facebook, where they have been shared by more than 800 people.

Other items at the site included a lot of plastic containers, like detergent and water bottles.

Garbage is piled up and ready to be bulldozed at the Norris Arm waste management facility. (Submitted by Graham Wood)

"There was blue bags and white bags all dumped in the landfill site, and the tractor just goes over and squashes it down," said Wood.

"I don't think we're really doing much with the recycling."

Most surprising, and confounding, Wood said, was the 25 or 30 bundles of the Saltwire newspaper, Central Voice, which appear to have been dumped without even being distributed to readers.

Graham Wood snapped this photo of a bundle of newspapers at the Norris Arm waste management site. (Submitted by Graham Wood)

Diverting waste since 2012

But Central Newfoundland Waste Management (CNWM) disputes Wood's assessment of the recycling program.

Ed Evans, chief administrative officer, said there is some contamination of the blue bag stream, but he said CNWM is successful in finding a market for about 15 per cent of plastics coming to Norris Arm.

That's comparable to other facilities in Atlantic Canada, he said.

Ed Evans of Central Newfoundland Waste Management says there is no market for the thin blue film from which blue bags are made, so they do end up in the landfill. (Submitted by Graham Wood)

Evans said that, on average, the lined landfill in Norris Arm accepts 200 tonnes of waste per day, which works out to about 65,000 tonnes per year.

Evans confirms that certain types of plastic do get trashed, including the blue bags themselves.

"A lot of that is going to be a plastic line that has no marketplace," said Evans.

As for the undistributed newspaper bundles that ended up in the landfill, Evans said they were rejected by the recycling contractor because of the plastic band around them.

Evans said he's reached out to Saltwire to ensure that future newspapers sent to Norris Arm can be quickly freed up to be recycled.

Saltwire did not respond to CBC's request for a comment on the issue.

Ed Evans, chief administrative officer of Central Newfoundland Waste Management, says the modern waste management system in use at Norris Arm has its challenges, but it's a big improvement over the way Central Newfoundlanders dumped garbage prior to 2012. (CBC)

'Modern' system

Evans said while it may not be a perfect system, it's an improvement over how waste was managed in the past, with unlined dump sites in just about every community and with very little opportunity to recycle.

"Now we have a great, modern waste management system. We have a lined landfill with leachate controls," said Evans.

"We have environmental monitoring that goes on there every month to make sure that the integrity of our waters, and our soils, and our air is protected."

Evans said the waste management authority's website includes figures on how much of each recyclable product is shipped out of the Norris Arm facility.

Landfills aren't meant to look attractive, but Graham Wood said he was dismayed by the number of items in the Norris Arm waste management site that he would have expected to have been recycled instead. (Submitted by Graham Wood)

But Wood said he is concerned about the consequences if people think the items they painstakingly sort, wash, and put out to the curb aren't actually being recycled.

"I think that a lot of people are not quite sure," said Wood.

"I think people [have] a tendency to probably just throw it all in the landfill."

