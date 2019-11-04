Keeping accidents in check: Recreation NL holding arena safety workshops

The fall marks the unofficial start to the winter sports season, when hockey, figure skating and public skating are back in full stride and arenas, both big and small, begin to reach peak customer traffic.

But there can be unexpected and hidden dangers inside arenas, such as the suspected gas leak at Bussey Arena in St. John's that sent 80 people to hospital in March and prompted the provincial government to crack down on rinks without a carbon monoxide detection system.

"It's become crucially important that we provide the knowledge, and the training and support across the country for individuals working in arenas generally, but also specifically those working in and around the ammonia plant — the refrigeration plant as it's commonly referred to," said Gary Milley, executive director of Recreation NL, which will be holding workshops to teach rink owners and employees how to spot the warning signs of potential ammonia and gas leaks.

Recreation NL executive director Gary Milley says the workshop covers a wide range of topics surrounding rink safety. (CBC)

Most rinks in Newfoundland and Labrador use ammonia in their refrigeration systems, and in the event of a leak the gas can be deadly. Three men died as a result of a leak at an arena in Fernie, B.C., in 2017.

Milley said the workshop covers a broad range of topics on top of its focus on ammonia safety. From general risk management, crowd control at big events to education and training, the idea is to prevent accidents before they happen. Communicating with the provincial government on risks and accident reports is essential to the workshop too, Milley said.

"I think underlying all of this, the arena operations work shop, is to make sure we're applying the latest techniques and procedures to ensure that our public facilities are safe," he said.

"This course will provide a nice range of discussions around the issues that are important to our members."

Outside the rink, the work doesn't stop.

Milley said Recreation NL has workshops for swimming pool safety surrounding the use of chemicals, filtration and air quality, right down to playground safety for municipalities.

