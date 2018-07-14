Recovery mission now underway for boater missing in Cartwright since Thursday

Two days after police in Cartwright, Labrador got a call about a capsized boat with three men on it, there is no longer hope of finding one of the men alive.

Just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Royal Canadian Mounted Police said the search for the missing man had become a recovery mission.

Two of the men on the capsized boat were rescued Thursday, but the third man could not be found.

Police, the Canadian Coast Guard, Canadian Armed Forces helicopters and community members started working together to find the man Thursday afternoon.

At 12:40 p.m., the RCMP received notice from Cloud 9 Salmon Lodge that a boat had capsized in Eagle River and three men were in the water.

According to a post on the Cloud 9 Salmon Lodge owner's Facebook page, the man was an employee and guide at the lodge.