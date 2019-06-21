NDP's Jordan Brown declared MHA in recount for Labrador West seat

After a days-long recount in a St. John's courtroom, NDP newcomer Jordan Brown has been declared the official winner of the Labrador West seat.

His five-vote win over Liberal incumbent Graham Letto on election night has been reduced to just two votes following the recount.

That makes the total vote count 1,634 for Brown, and 1,632 for Letto.

Lawyers have spent the last two days going through all 27 polls from the district.

About 50 ballots had been set aside for further examination as of late Thursday. Those were divided into categories, including "human error" and "unorthodox marks" and "marks in one box."

In the latter category, for example, lawyers for both Brown and Letto sparred over one ballot. Letto's lawyer said the mark on the ballot is clear for his client and that the mark for Brown was inadvertent. The judge counted that vote for Letto.

Another example is a vote with the word 'Liberal' written on it. Another one has 'Jordan Brown' written on it. A lawyer for Letto is arguing that a name is not a word, and so the "Liberal"-marked vote should count, but not the "Jordan Brown"-marked one.

Liberal: the Act is clear. A voter needs to mark a ballot with an x. But it’s not to be rejected if it’s marked in a manner other than an x. So what constitutes a mark? —@KatieBreenNL

That kind of debate is happening for all of the ballots that had been set aside, and the judge has decided that all of the disputed ballots will be dealt with continuously, with no break in the proceedings.

'Trying process'

Letto told reporters on Thursday during a lunch break that "it's a trying process" but one he respects.

"It's a process we have to go through, and I'm trying to deal with it the best way I can," he said.

And that includes trying to stay busy, during this "difficult time."

"I'm doing a lot of Sudoku and I would consider myself now close to a Sudoku expert, and I've been pulling a lot of dandelions," Letto said, chuckling.

Graham Letto says the recount is a 'trying process,' but one that is out of his hands. (Katie Breen/CBC)

Earlier this week, Brown maintained a positive attitude.

"It's good. Everything is up for dispute so you have to take everything as it comes. We'll see what happens. It's an interesting process," he said.