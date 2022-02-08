An N.L. town won Tim Hortons for a year. The catch? It's a 2-hour trip to nearest shop

Krystal Gillard is the town clerk in Rencontre East, which won a year of free Tim Hortons as part of a community cleanup competition in January. (Submitted by Pitch-In)

The town of Rencontre East on Newfoundland's south coast is taking a Tim Hortons run to the next level following their big win in a national community cleaning contest.

Town clerk Krysta Gillard entered the town in the We Pitch-In cleaning contest late last year. The group supports cleaning initiatives across Canada with free waste and recycling bags.

She remembers doing the same kind of cleanups as a child in the community, and said community support has stayed strong over the years.

"It's any volunteer who's willing to come out and pick a place in town. Along the beach, the line, anywhere and just clean up some trash," Gillard told CBC News on Monday.

"And at the end of it, we usually treat everyone to a little meal or snack, just a way to show that we appreciate what they do."

After Gillard put together a video of cleanup efforts in the town, they got the ultimate treat — free Tim Hortons for a year.

"I was super excited just to let my council and the community know. I just couldn't wait to share it with everyone," she said.

The only catch? The nearest Tim Hortons is over two hours away, in Marystown.

Rencontre East is accessible only by boat, meaning it's a 90-minute ferry ride and an additional 45 minutes from the terminal to the nearest Tim's location.

LISTEN: Residents of Rencontre East speak with the CBC's Gavin Simms about their big win:

St John's Morning Show 8:26 Free Tim's For A Year They might be a long ferry ride and an hour's drive to the nearest Tim Hortons, but that's not stopping the small outport of Rencontre East from enjoying their prize of free Tim's for a year. 8:26

However, it isn't stopping residents from getting their coffee and donuts.

"A resident from here offered to take a couple cars and pick up some treats. She brought them back there a couple weeks ago, and we gave every household with children in it a box of Timbits," Gillard said.

The prize was a great reward for resident Noah Baker, who said the contest was an ideal way to pitch in and help the community.

"I think it was pretty nice.… Love it," Baker laughed.

The win is also exciting for the students and staff of St. Stephen's All Grade School, who will get to enjoy a treat or two each over the course of the winter.

"It's not every day that any of our kids can just run to Tim Hortons for a treat of a donut or a cookie or anything like that. So I think it's an extra-special treat to the kids of our community," said school principal Jessica Legrow.

"I got two kids myself. They're really excited to see Timbits."

Gillard said the town plans to use most of its gift cards as prizes for other town cleanups and initiatives.

"We have so many great volunteers," she said. "We might be small in numbers, but our community heart is huge."