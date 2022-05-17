Reconciliation in sharp focus during royal couple's 1st Canadian stop

When it was Ellen Ford's turn to say hello to Prince Charles, she just wanted to say thank you.

The Inuk elder, originally from Nain on Labrador's north coast, was a special guest Tuesday at the Heart Garden, the second stop on the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall's short visit to St. John's.

The permanent fixture on the grounds of Government House is dedicated to victims and survivors of residential schools. The cement heart, surrounded by beds of flowers, holds special meaning for Ford, who herself is a residential school survivor.

"I think this was the first time I seen an event like this, to have the prince and duchess be here to see the importance of the meaning of the residential schools and what happened to a lot of the children," Ford said.

"I think it's good to have it out there. It was very strengthening as well."

The royal couple's Canadian tour has emphasized reconciliation with Indigenous people, and has already drawn the ire of several residential school survivors and Indigenous groups across Canada who say the royals should do more to right the wrongs of colonialism and residential schools.

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon touched on the importance of the couple's role in reconciliation during her opening remarks at Confederation Building, a short time after the couple landed in Canada's easternmost province.

"I encourage you to speak to Indigenous peoples, to hear their stories, their successes and their solutions, and to encourage you to learn the truth of our history, the good and the bad," Simon said.

Ellen Ford is an Inuk elder from Nain. (Katie Breen/CBC)

In his only public remarks during his time in St. John's, Charles addressed the issue of reconciliation and signalled a willingness to forge a new relationship with Indigenous peoples.

"I have greatly appreciated the opportunity to discuss with the Governor General the vital process of reconciliation in this country," he said.

"Not a one-off act, of course, but an ongoing commitment to healing, respect and understanding."

'Willing to come and reconcile'

Marjorie Muise, an Indigenous woman originally from St. George's on Newfoundland's west coast, said Charles's intentions appeared pure and signify a step toward healing.

"Mutual respect for each other, that's what we need to consider when we are talking about reconciliation," Muise said.

"They didn't do it to our people and they are willing to come and reconcile and start the process of reconciliation, which is good — that's what we want. We want the healing process to be going until we all heal together."

Raw emotions were on display during a performance by Eastern Owl, an Indigenous-led all-women group, who performed a song about residential schools.

Charles greets Innu Elder Elizabeth Penashue, who presented him with copies of her books. (The Canadian Press/Paul Chiasson)

There were five residential schools in Newfoundland and Labrador — four in Labrador and one on the tip of the Northern Peninsula — run by the International Grenfell Association and the Moravian Mission. Canada's role was to provide funding to the provincial government, which administered the schools.

"Being a residential school survivor, I mean, you can't help but feel the pain still. You'll have that pain until the day you die. It is in you,' said Emma Reelis, who is originally from Voisey's Bay but now lives in St. John's.

That pain and the resiliency shown by Indigenous people in spite of what has been done to them is what Reelis hopes the couple takes away with them.

"[I hope they] think about what went on years ago with children, and there are still children to be found yet. Reconciliation is going to go on a while yet because a lot of people can't get adjusted to it. We're still talking about it."

Apology?

There have been calls from Indigenous leaders and residential school survivors across Canada for Queen Elizabeth to apologize for the operation of residential schools and pay reparations to survivors.

The president of the Métis National Council plans to bring the call to the Queen's son during his Canadian tour.

But Prime Minister Justin Trudeau steered clear of the topic of a royal apology when questioned by reporters in St. John's on Tuesday morning.

"It's an opportunity for them to hear from and meet with all sorts of Canadians of all different backgrounds, including Indigenous Canadians, to talk about the things we continually need to work on, including reconciliation," Trudeau said.

Stacey Howse of the Miawpukek First Nation performed with Indigenous-led group Eastern Owl for the royal couple Tuesday in St. John's. (Ariana Kelland/CBC)

However, Stacey Howse says the visit was a missed opportunity for the federal government to move forward on the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada's calls to action.

Howse, who performed as part of Eastern Owl, is the executive director of First Light, a non-profit organization that serves the urban Indigenous people in the capital city.

"We hear 'reconciliation' so often these days but what we really need to see is action to implement those calls," Howse said, adding the visit was a great opportunity to educate and showcase her culture.

Howse wants to see movement on the development of a Royal Proclamation of Reconciliation to be issued by the Crown.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission recommended that a proclamation be used to re-establish a relationship between Indigenous peoples and the Crown to strengthen forgotten core values on land and self governance.

"It's unfortunate that didn't happen this time but there is hope for the future."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador