'Shocking' and 'disappointing' is how these N.L. athletes describe CWHL folding

Without the Canadian Women's Hockey League, Sarah Davis doesn't think she would have made it to Team Canada.

"I was absolutely shocked," Davis said of news this week that the CWHL was folding, citing an "economically unsustainable" business model.

Davis, who grew up in Paradise, played with the CWHL for the Calgary Inferno and was named three years in a row to Team Canada's roster, most recently in 2017.

She plays recreationally in town now, and is obviously a big follower of all things hockey.

Sarah Davis says she was shocked at the news that the CWHL would be folding, but remains hopeful for the future of professional women's hockey. (Ted Blades/CBC)

But she didn't see this coming, and said without the CWHL, she isn't sure where her love of hockey would have gotten her.

"If it wasn't there, I really don't know," said Davis.

'The only place to play'

Davis joined the CWHL after attending the University of Minnesota and playing in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), where she said the competitive women's hockey arena was very different.

Sarah Davis and her family at the unveiling of Sarah Davis Way in Paradise in 2015. (CBC)

"I guess we were kind of spoiled because everyone had to be treated equally, all the teams had to be treated equally, and then I went to the CWHL and it was still relatively new, we were trying to find a common ground there, travel was difficult, you weren't getting paid anything," Davis told CBC's On The Go.

"It was kind of tough, but it was the only place to play if you wanted to continue."

The biggest challenge, she said, is probably getting people to put their money where their mouths are.

"I'm not expert at finance or running a league like that by any means, but I think it comes down to putting fans in the seats," Davis said.

"You can ask anyone and I'm sure they're gonna say they're a huge supporter of women's hockey — and that's excellent, that's what we need — but I think we need more people to actually walk the walk and buy tickets, go to a game, support it that way."

Rebecca Russell became the province's first female coach of the Senior Men's Hockey League. (Submitted by Rebecca Russell)

'A little bit shocked'

That's a sentiment echoed by Clarenville's Rebecca Russell, who also played for the CWHL when it was first launched, and later played for Team Canada before becoming the first female coach in the Newfoundland Senior Men's Hockey League.

"I was a little bit shocked at first and wondering why and how," Russell said.

Russell thought the CWHL was doing everything properly to get fans and endorsements it needed.

"I was thinking they were doing the right things. The television coverage of all the women's events have been so much better," Russell told CBC Newfoundland Morning.

Rebecca Russell, seen here in her Team Canada colours. (Submitted by Rebecca Russell)

"You think those steps would be the right steps, in terms of getting more people out in the seats in attendance."

Both athletes agree the news must be discouraging for other young women and girls who love hockey and hoped to play professionally.

"I can't help but think it's a little discouraging … For a lot of these girls, these 12, 13, 14 year olds, they're looking at these women that are playing professional hockey, and I think that's gotta put a little bit of a damper on their spirits in terms of having that goal," said Russell.

"Seeing that our society isn't quite there yet to support it and all the hard work of women before them, it's gotta be a little bit discouraging."

NWHL expansion ahead

But not all hope is lost, they said.

"I can understand being disheartened and disappointed and upset, but I can guarantee something good is gonna come out of this," Davis said, pointing to the fact that the NWHL in the U.S. has already announced plans to expand teams across the border, in Toronto and Montreal.

"I know the Hockey Canada program, they're not gonna let their athletes just sit idle for four years waiting for the Olympics."

Sarah Davis, seen here playing for the University of Minnesota Gophers. (Twitter/@GopherWHockey)

Russell agreed, saying the league was telling players to remain hopeful, which indicated there must be something in the works.

"The players were told to stay positive and to try to look at it as, I guess, a positive thing," Russell said.

"Hopefully something comes out of it and these young girls can see professional hockey in their sights again."

