It's budget day in N.L. — again
The Liberals are putting forward the exact same financial plan they released in April
The Liberals are sticking to the budget they released a day before calling the province's general election.
On Tuesday afternoon, the party is reintroducing the same financial plan it presented back in April.
Finance Minister Tom Osborne will deliver a condensed version of his two-month-old budget speec, and then debate will get underway.
Budget 2019
The Liberal budget for this fiscal year doesn't see any tax increases.
It nixes the tax on automobile insurance, promises affordable electricity rates and removes the deficit reduction levy in December.
Seventy-five hours of debate is required before a budget can be voted through. The opposition criticized government for not holding budget debate ahead of the election as, they said, the process lends itself to a fuller understanding of the province's financial situation.
The Liberals responded to that criticism by saying numbers were outlined in the budget so parties, and the public, could familiarize themselves with finances before the vote.
Budget 2019 puts the province at a $1.9-billion surplus because it counts revenue from a decades-long Atlantic Accord deal all at once.
Without the accord, the province would have had a $575-million deficit this year.
Campaign promise
The Liberals campaigned on Budget 2019, which essentially became the party's platform. Ball promised to push that exact plan through, if elected, but without a majority, there's no guarantee the budget will pass as is.
All three parties say they're committed to collaborating with each other.
Crosbie has said he likely won't attach a non-confidence amendment to the budget because he doesn't feel "in a mood to prolong debate."
Coffin said she feels the parties will be able to push forward on some common ground. But she hasn't decided which way her party will be voting on the budget — her members are going to listen through the debate first.
