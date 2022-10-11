Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
RCMP warning Port au Bras residents to shelter in place following incident

Others are asked to avoid the area until further notice

CBC News ·
Police sirens, which are flashing red and blue.
Police on Newfoundand's Burin Peninsula are asking residents of Port aux Bras to stay in their homes as they deal with a developing incident in the community. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Police on Newfoundland's Burin Peninsula are asking residents of Port au Bras to stay in their homes as they deal with a developing incident in the community.

An RCMP spokesperson called the incident a "fluid situation" and could not immediately provide further details.

