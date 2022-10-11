RCMP warning Port au Bras residents to shelter in place following incident
Others are asked to avoid the area until further notice.
Police on Newfoundland's Burin Peninsula are asking residents of Port au Bras to stay in their homes as they deal with a developing incident in the community.
An RCMP spokesperson called the incident a "fluid situation" and could not immediately provide further details.