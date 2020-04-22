RCMP warn of man in car exposing himself to kids in Grand Falls-Windsor

Police in Grand Falls-Windsor are warning people after getting a report that a man in a car approached two kids and exposed himself to them.

The RCMP say the incident happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Grenfell Heights area of the town.

The man is driving a small, dark blue rusty car, according to police.

He allegedly pulled up alongside two kids who were riding their bikes, and exposed himself to them.

The man is described as being in his 50s, with a heavyset build and a large stomach, according to a description provided by the RCMP.

He has short, brown shaved hair and was wearing a light blue shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 709-489-2121 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.