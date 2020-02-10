Skip to Main Content
RCMP investigating death of woman in Happy Valley-Goose Bay
Police responded to a call Monday morning about the discovery of a body on a trail.

CBC News ·
Police say they received a call 8 o'clock Monday morning about the discovery of a body. (CBC News)

Police are investigating the death of a 46-year-old woman on a trail in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. 

The RCMP say they received a call at around 8 a.m. Monday reporting that a body had been found on a trail in the area behind Hickey Construction Ltd. on Broomfield Street. 

Police say the woman's next of kin is being notified, and that no other information is available at this time.

