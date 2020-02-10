RCMP investigating death of woman in Happy Valley-Goose Bay

Police are investigating the death of a 46-year-old woman on a trail in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

The RCMP say they received a call at around 8 a.m. Monday reporting that a body had been found on a trail in the area behind Hickey Construction Ltd. on Broomfield Street.

Police say the woman's next of kin is being notified, and that no other information is available at this time.

