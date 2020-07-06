Driver nabbed for doing 178 km/hr, fleeing RCMP on highway near St. John's

A 24-year old Holyrood man who was feeling fast and furious last week faces numerous charges after being clocked driving at 178 km/hr on the TCH.

Members of the RCMP had two vehicles pulled over on the TCH near Butter Pot Provincial Park on Thursday and were in the midst of issuing tickets to each of those drivers for doing 156 km/hr, when a third vehicle sped past in the opposite direction.

That Honda Civic was caught on radar doing 175 km/hr at that point, said police in a press release. As the car passed by, police said the driver lowered his window and looked at them.

Another officer, set up in the eastbound lane further down the highway, picked up the same driver doing 178 km/hr. The driver didn't stop when the officer flipped on the lights and sirens.

Police did not pursue the driver, but radioed a description of the vehicle to all RCMP and Royal Newfoundland Constabulary members in the region.

The driver was later picked up at a Conception Bay South gas station by the RNC. He's charged with fleeing police, dangerous driving, speeding and operating a vehicle without insurance.

The 24-year-old was given a notice to appear in court on Oct.16.

