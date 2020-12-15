RCMP investigating sudden death of woman in O'Donnell's

Police are investigating the sudden death of a woman in a community on Newfoundland's southeast coast.

A spokesperson for the RCMP say a call came in around 9 p.m. Monday from the community of O'Donnell's, which is on the eastern side of St. Mary's Bay.

A 30-year-old woman was found dead in a home, according to police.

The investigation is continuing, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is involved to help determine the cause of death.

Police treat all sudden deaths as suspicious until they are determined otherwise.

There will be a heavier police presence in the community for the next few days as the investigation continues, according to the RCMP.

