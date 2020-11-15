RCMP investigating sudden death of a man in Shearstown

The RCMP is investigating the sudden death of a 49-year-old man in Shearstown. (Meghan McCabe/CBC)

The RCMP says it's investigating the sudden death of a 49-year-old man in Shearstown, in Bay Roberts.

In a media release on Sunday morning, the RCMP said its major crime unit and the Bay Roberts detachment are investigating after police received a report of a man found dead at a home in the community around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Both the RCMP forensic identification section and the office of the chief medical examiner are also investigating, according to police.

The RCMP said the investigation is ongoing, and residents of Shearstown can expect to see a police presence in the community over the next couple of days.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador