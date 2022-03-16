Man dies after industrial accident in Corner Brook, police investigating

The RCMP in Corner Brook are investigating a death following an industrial accident at a waste collection and work site on Wednesday. (CBC)

RCMP in Corner Brook say they're investigating the death of a 55-year-old man following an industrial accident.

According to a media release Wednesday afternoon, police were called to Griffin Drive after a report of an industrial accident in the area Wednesday. Members of the Corner Brook fire department also responded, to provide emergency medical care.

In a email to CBC News, police said the accident happened at a work site connected to waste collection and disposal services.

The incident doesn't appear to be suspicious in nature, police said, and there are no environmental concerns after the accident.

The man was brought to Western Memorial Regional Hospital for treatmen but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The RCMP say they're investigating the cause of death and the provincial Occupational Health and Safety division and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner have been notified.