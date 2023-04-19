N.L. police watchdog says RCMP did not contribute to fatal car crash, ends investigation

Newfoundland and Labrador's serious-incident response team said an RCMP officer did not contribute to the car crash that killed a woman near Corner Brook on March 31. (CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador's serious-incident response team says an RCMP officer did not contribute to a car crash that killed a woman near Corner Brook last month.

In a statement sent Wednesday, SIRT-NL director Michael King said the team has reviewed the incident and determined it "does not fall within SIRT-NL mandate."

The investigating was launched after a 38-year-old woman died at the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Halfway Point, about 13 kilometres west of Corner Brook, on March 31.

James Boon, 39, was arrested the day of the crash and appeared in court to face charges of dangerous operation causing death, flight from police and prohibited driving, among others.

At the time, the RCMP said in a release that while on patrol on Route 450 in the early morning, an RCMP officer saw a vehicle approach in the wrong lane, and that the officer swerved to avoid being hit by the vehicle.

The vehicle drove off and, in the interest of public safety, the officer did not pursue the vehicle, said the RCMP.

About five minutes later, according to the release, police responded to a single-vehicle crash in Halfway Point, and the vehicle matched the car that fled from police.

SIRT-NL reviewed the incident because their mandate is to conduct investigations into serious incidents that may arise from the actions of a police officer.

In the release, King said SIRT-NL will not conduct any further investigation.