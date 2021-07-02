Arson behind fire at Innu Nation office in Sheshatshiu: RCMP
Youth were seen in the area of a fire that engulfed the Innu Nation band office in Sheshatshiu.
Blaze caused significant damage to Innu Nation band office
A fire that destroyed an Innu Nation main office in Sheshatshiu this week is now being investigated as arson, the RCMP said Friday.
The fire was reported at approximately 6:00 p.m. AT on Wednesday. Local firefighters extinguished the blaze, but the building suffered significant damage.
In a news release, the RCMP said a number of children had been seen in the area around the time of the fire.
RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Jolene Garland was not able to provide any details as to what indicated the fire was an act of arson.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sheshatshiu RCMP at 709-497-8700 or the anonymous Crime Stoppers service.
Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador