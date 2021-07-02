Arson behind fire at Innu Nation office in Sheshatshiu: RCMP

The Innu Nation main office in Sheshatshiu was engulfed by a fire in what the RCMP has now confirmed to be an act of arson. (Submitted by Evelyn Lidd)

A fire that destroyed an Innu Nation main office in Sheshatshiu this week is now being investigated as arson, the RCMP said Friday.

The fire was reported at approximately 6:00 p.m. AT on Wednesday. Local firefighters extinguished the blaze, but the building suffered significant damage.

In a news release, the RCMP said a number of children had been seen in the area around the time of the fire.

RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Jolene Garland was not able to provide any details as to what indicated the fire was an act of arson.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sheshatshiu RCMP at 709-497-8700 or the anonymous Crime Stoppers service.