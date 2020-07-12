Bay St. George RCMP searching for serial predator on the run

Bay St. George RCMP are searching for 44-year-old Matthew Francis O' Quinn, who is unlawfully at large after failing to comply with a supervision order. (Royal Canadian Mounted Police)

Bay St. George RCMP are asking for the public's help in locating a serial predator.

According to the RCMP, Matthew Francis O'Quinn, 44, is unlawfully at large after failing to comply with a long-term supervision order issued in 2015.

Police say they have received information that he is currently in the Bay St. George area.

O'Quinn was found guilty of forcible confinement and uttering death threats in 2012. He was also labelled a long-term offender in 2015.

"Mr. O'Quinn is a habitual offender who constitutes a significant and ongoing danger to the public and to women in particular," Judge Wayne Gorman said in his decision at the time.

O'Quinn's criminal record then included more than 40 prior convictions for various crimes, including a history of violence against women.

Police are asking anyone who has information on O'Quinn's location to contact Bay St. George RCMP or Crime Stoppers.