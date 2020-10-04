Armed man in custody in St. George's after police search: RCMP

Bay St. George RCMP searched for Todd Berry on Sunday, who they say was in the community and armed with a gun. (Meghan McCabe/CBC)

The RCMP says it has taken Todd Barry into custody.

In a media release issued shortly before 7 p.m. on Sunday, the RCMP gave an update on Barry, who police say was armed with a gun in the area of St. George's.

Police had been actively searching for him.

The RCMP said there is no further risk to public safety and residents are no longer being asked to remain inside.

Police say they have located Todd Barry and he is now in custody. (RCMP)

In a media release issued shortly before 6 p.m., the RCMP said they were looking for Barry, a man in his 30s, who was in the community.

He was believed to be driving a blue car, possibly a Pontiac Sunfire.

An RCMP spokesperson told CBC News at the time there was a concern for public safety, and released Barry's name to ensure no one let him into their home.

An update on the incident will be provided on Monday, police said.

