Armed man in custody in St. George's after police search: RCMP
Todd Barry was put in custody shortly before 7 p.m.
The RCMP says it has taken Todd Barry into custody.
In a media release issued shortly before 7 p.m. on Sunday, the RCMP gave an update on Barry, who police say was armed with a gun in the area of St. George's.
Police had been actively searching for him.
The RCMP said there is no further risk to public safety and residents are no longer being asked to remain inside.
In a media release issued shortly before 6 p.m., the RCMP said they were looking for Barry, a man in his 30s, who was in the community.
He was believed to be driving a blue car, possibly a Pontiac Sunfire.
An RCMP spokesperson told CBC News at the time there was a concern for public safety, and released Barry's name to ensure no one let him into their home.
An update on the incident will be provided on Monday, police said.