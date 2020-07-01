RCMP searching for 28-year-old man last seen at Labrador-Grenfell Health Centre

Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP is searching for missing 28-year-old Trevor Lane, last seen at the Labrador Grenfell-Health Centre Wednesday afternoon. (RCMP/Submitted)

Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP are looking for a 28-year-old man who was reported missing from the Labrador-Grenfell Health Centre around 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, according to a police news release.

Police say Trevor Lane was last seen wearing a blue hospital gown and a neck brace.

The RCMP says it's concerned for Lane's safety. But they are also advising the public not to approach him if he is seen or if his whereabouts are known. Instead, people are asked call the Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP at 709-896-3383.

