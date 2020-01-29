RCMP investigating teacher at Avondale high school

Police are investigating the conduct of a teacher at Roncalli Central High School in Avondale.

A spokesperson for the RCMP confirmed the investigation to CBC News on Wednesday but would not provide any further details.

The Newfoundland and Labrador English School District said it could not confirm any details related to specific complaints or investigations.

"Any complaint regarding the conduct of an employee is taken very seriously and thoroughly investigated by the human resources division of the district," a spokesperson said before declining further comment.

CBC News has not been able to confirm whether the teacher has been suspended.

A request to the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association has not been answered as of publishing time.

Two teachers in nearby schools have been criminally charged in the past year.

Robin McGrath, principal of Admiral's Academy in Conception Bay South, was charged last March with four counts of assault on young students with disabilities between kindergarten and Grade 6.

Substitute teacher Krysta Grimes was charged with sexual exploitation in August for an alleged interaction with a student in Logy Bay-Middle Cove-Outer Cove.

