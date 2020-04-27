Joint police operation catches speeders going up to 170 km/h on TCH near St. John's

The RCMP and Royal Newfoundland Constabulary caught 26 drivers speeding over the weekend, including four going between 150 and 170 km/h.

The two police forces teamed up near Paddy's Pond on the Trans-Canada Highway outside St. John's.

Four drivers in particular stood out, with speeds of 152, 155, 158 and 170 km/h. Each was handed a large fine, had their licence suspended and vehicle impounded.

The RCMP and Royal Newfoundland Constabulary teamed up over the weekend to catch speeders on the Trans-Canada Highway near St. John's. Four cars, including this one, were impounded. (RCMP, RNC)

A release sent by the police forces on Monday morning took issue with people referring to such operations as "speed traps."

"Initiatives such as these are not 'speed traps.' Officers play no role in a driver's application of his or her foot to the gas pedal," the statement said. "Warning motorists of police presence does nothing to change that driver's day-to-day driving patterns."

According to the RCMP, speed was a factor in one-third of fatal collisions in its jurisdiction last year.

