Driver who struck RCMP car and fled charged with impaired

A man who fled from police — twice — struck an RCMP cruiser in Bay Roberts and then was involved in another crash in St. John's has been charged with impaired driving.

The 33-year-old man was just one of seven people charged with impaired driving on the northeast Avalon over the weekend — five of whom were stopped overnight Friday.

Police were first alerted to him when someone called RCMP with a concern about a possible impaired driver around 6:30 p.m. Friday.

The vehicle was located headed south on Route 70 but when an officer tried to pull the vehicle over, the driver fled going fast enough that police say they didn't pursue it in the interest of public safety.

But not long after, an officer found the vehicle on a residential street in Bay Roberts.

When that officer tried to do a roadside stop, the driver hit the police car and again sped away.

As family members who have lost somebody and put a child into a grave, there's no excuse for it. - Patricia Hynes-Coates

Police say the man then made his way into St. John's, where he was involved in another collision and arrested by the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.

He's now facing a slew of charges, including impaired driving, flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, driving while prohibited, failing to stop at an accident, mischief, and two counts of breaching a probation order.

He's scheduled to appear in court again on Monday.

All seven of the people the RNC arrested for impaired driving over the weekend were between 26 and 35 years old.

"I'm frustrated," says Patricia Hynes-Coates, the president of MADD Avalon.

"I think it is absolutely disgusting that people are not getting it," she said. "These people that were arrested? That's minor compared to what could have happened. We could have to bury somebody else because of this senseless crime."

Nick Coates, 27,was killed Aug. 16, 2013. (CBC)

Nick Coates, Hynes-Coates' stepson, was killed when the motorcycle he was driving was struck by a pickup truck in St. John's. Ronald Thistle was convicted of impaired driving in the crash.

Hynes-Coates said people need to think about the consequences before they get behind the wheel, adding she's surprised that it was younger people arrested this weekend.

"This age group should know better. Impaired driving, alcohol, drugs, it impacts what you're doing, so what are you thinking," she said.

"Make safe and responsible choices. If you're going to consume alcohol or cannabis or any type of drugs, don't mix any sort of driving with it," she said. "As family members who have lost somebody and put a child into a grave, there's no excuse for it. There really isn't."

