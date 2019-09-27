RCMP pursuing dangerous armed robbery suspect in Grand Falls-Windsor

Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP are in pursuit of an armed robbery suspect who is considered dangerous, and advising the public not to approach him.

Police are asking people to report any sightings of Ian Williams, 27, as they work to apprehend him in the community Friday afternoon.

Shortly after 4 p.m. a spokesperson for the RCMP described the situation as "fluid," with a lot of activity in the community as officers pursue the suspect.

Armed and dangerous

On Wednesday, RCMP advised it had made two arrests in relation to armed robberies Sunday evening at Bride's Snack Bar on Lincoln Street and the Kwik Mart on Bond Street.

Police searched a residence in Bishop's Falls and a residence in Grand Falls-Windsor, seizing "several pieces of key evidence, including the weapons believed to have been used in the robberies," police said in a press release Wednesday.

"The getaway vehicle was also seized," it added, and police believe the robberies are connected.

Williams, from Bishop's Falls, is the third suspect in those robberies and he has remained at large, with police warning the public he is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

The RCMP has been asking the public for help finding him since Wednesday.

The two men arrested were each charged with one count of robbery and appeared in provincial court in Grand Falls-Windsor on Wednesday.

