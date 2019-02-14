Hey kids! These police puppies need names

There are 13 German Shepherd puppies that will help the RCMP fight crime, but first, they need names.

RCMP are asking kids, age 14 and under and who live in Canada, to submit their suggestions for the animals born at the police dog training centre in Innisfail, Alta.

But there are a few caveats.

The names must begin with 'M,' can't have more than nine letters and must be one or two syllables.

Winners will get a picture of the pup they name, a stuffed dog toy named Justice and a police baseball cap.

Rayanna Etheridge, of St. John's, right, poses with her best friend Alexis - who inspired the name Lexi for the 2018 RCMP puppy-naming contest. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

Police dog training staff will pick the winning names. In case multiple kids submit the same winning name, the winner will be picked by a random draw.

Entries must be received by March 26, and the winners will be announced on April 30.

