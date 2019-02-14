New
Hey kids! These police puppies need names
There are 13 German shepherd puppies waiting to fight crime with the RCMP.
Names must start with the letter M, and can only be 9 letters long
There are 13 German Shepherd puppies that will help the RCMP fight crime, but first, they need names.
RCMP are asking kids, age 14 and under and who live in Canada, to submit their suggestions for the animals born at the police dog training centre in Innisfail, Alta.
But there are a few caveats.
The names must begin with 'M,' can't have more than nine letters and must be one or two syllables.
Winners will get a picture of the pup they name, a stuffed dog toy named Justice and a police baseball cap.
Police dog training staff will pick the winning names. In case multiple kids submit the same winning name, the winner will be picked by a random draw.
Entries must be received by March 26, and the winners will be announced on April 30.
