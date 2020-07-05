Skip to Main Content
RCMP responding to incident in Clarenville
RCMP responding to incident in Clarenville

RCMP officers and responded to an incident on Huntley Drive Sunday morning and are asking people to avoid the area.

Emergency vehicles attended an incident in the Huntley Drive area of Clarenville on Sunday morning. (Submitted)

RCMP have confirmed they are responding to an incident on Huntley Drive in Clarenville. 

Members of the RCMP and the Clarenville Volunteer Fire Department are on the scene. One resident also reported seeing an ambulance in the area.

The police are asking residents in the immediate area to remain inside and are requesting that the public avoid the area until further notice.

