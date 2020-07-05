RCMP responding to incident in Clarenville

RCMP have confirmed they are responding to an incident on Huntley Drive in Clarenville.

Members of the RCMP and the Clarenville Volunteer Fire Department are on the scene. One resident also reported seeing an ambulance in the area.

The police are asking residents in the immediate area to remain inside and are requesting that the public avoid the area until further notice.

⚠️🚨⚠️Public Advisory: RCMP officers are responding to an incident in the Huntley Drive area of Clarenville. Residents in the immediate area are asked to remain inside for the timebeing and others to avoid the area until further notice. ⚠️🚨⚠️ —@RCMPNL

