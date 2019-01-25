RCMP officer facing criminal charges in Upper Island Cove

Brent Hillier Sr., a sergeant with the RCMP in Bay Roberts, has been charged with obstructing justice after a lengthy external investigation.

Hillier Sr. was on duty when he responded to a suspected impaired driving crash in June 2018 to find his son, Brent Hillier Jr., behind the wheel. The vehicle had crashed into a house on a narrow road in Upper Island Cove.

The homeowner told CBC News he returned to his house that day to find the officer in his driveway with Hillier Jr. nowhere to be seen.

Poles lay buckled where a fence once stood, and the siding and shutters are demolished on a house in Upper Island Cove. The driver who allegedly collided with the property is the son of the RCMP officer who was first on scene. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

RCMP handed the investigation off to its major crimes division, which laid charges of dangerous driving against Hillier Jr. He is heading to trial on June 24, 2019.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary took over the investigation into Hillier Sr., while he was placed on administrative duties. On Friday, police announced he was suspended with pay while facing charges.

Along with obstructing justice, Hillier Sr. is also facing one charge of breach of trust, and an unspecified charge under the Highway Traffic Act.

