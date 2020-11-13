RCMP officer charged with firearms offences after incident at his home

An RCMP officer has been arrested and charged with weapons offences following an incident at his home last week. (David Bell/CBC)

The RCMP has charged one of its officers with multiple firearms offences, stemming from an incident at his home last week.

In a press release Friday evening, the RCMP said an officer from the Whitbourne, N.L., detachment was arrested Friday. The statement provided no details of the incident, other than that it happened Nov. 5 and required a police response. The statement says there was no threat to the public.

Following an investigation by the provincial serious-incident response team, the officer has been charged with careless use of a firearm, two counts of unsafe storage of a firearm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The officer has been released from custody with multiple conditions and will appear in court on Jan. 13, according to the statement, which also says the officer has been suspended with pay in accordance with RCMP policy.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador