N.L. search and rescue group working with RCMP to launch new teams in Labrador

The provincial search and rescue association and the RCMP are hoping to start three new ground search and rescue teams along Labrador's south coast.

The Newfoundland and Labrador Search and Rescue Association and RCMP's emergency management section held meetings in Forteau, Mary's Harbour and Cartwright this week to gauge interest in establishing new teams in each area. The association's Roger Goobie told CBC News it's important to expand search and rescue coverage in the region.

"It's so fulfilling to be able to bring home a loved one or bring closure to a family," Goobie said. "You're helping out the community, you're helping the province you live in and certainly fulfilling to be able to help."

There are Canadian Rangers teams in the region, but to bring the Rangers in, the RCMP needs to make a request through the Canadian Armed Forces. Goobie said things can move faster through the provincial search and rescue association.

Labrador Morning 8:46 RCMP, NLSARA hoping to start three new search and rescue teams in southern Labrador RCMP say the teams would be based in Forteau, Mary's Harbour and Cartwright but include members from the surrounding communities as well.

"We deal directly with the RCMP so we can be tasked directly from the RCMP for deployment at a moment's notice," Goobie said.

Rangers, though, have expressed interest in volunteering with the association's groups, Goobie said.

Sgt. Danny Williams, who oversees the search and rescue program in RCMP jurisdictions, said the meetings have been going well and he hopes to see the number of interested people grow. Having new teams under the provincial association would likely increase the odds of finding a missing person, he said.

"It provides a co-ordination and an organized approach to these searches. It provides a level of training, it provides a level of equipment and it also provides a level of insurance to the search through the provincial government," he said.

"And at the end of the day, the benefit is probably an increased chance of locating the missing person and that's everyone's goal in these sorts of situations."

Sgt. Danny Williams oversees the search and rescue program in RCMP jurisdictions. (Submitted by RCMP )

Mary's Harbour tragedy not directly cause of new teams forming: RCMP

On Sept. 17, 2021, two men went missing off the coast in Mary's Harbour. The search was clouded with controversy over jurisdiction, with family members saying the RCMP didn't have enough resources for the recovery mission.

When asked if that had prompted the push for the three new teams, Williams said they are two different jurisdictional issues and not directly related.

The search on the water was a coast guard jurisdictional search, he said. But when it became a recovery mission and was handed over to the RCMP, he said, Newfoundland and Labrador Search and Rescue Association volunteers could help in that circumstance.

"So [it's] not necessarily directly related to that, but we do recognize the potential for positive contributions from NLSARA and other organizations if a sea-based search and rescue turns into a recovery operation."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador