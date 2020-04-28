Vast majority of N.L. COVID-19 police investigations closed without charges

RCMP officers in Newfoundland and Labrador have concluded more than 900 reports of suspected public health emergency order violations so far, none of which warranted charges.

"Residents and businesses can expect to hear from us when violations are reported," Sgt. Major Pack said in a press release Tuesday morning.

Pack leads the dedicated team of RCMP officers reviewing and investigating the more than 1,100 reports received to date, with around 180 still open.

"Our first approach is to educate and urge voluntary compliance. Enforcement of orders will follow should individuals choose not to comply. I am pleased to note that we are seeing great co-operation from the public, and most all reports are being resolved through voluntary compliance by the individuals contacted," Pack said, urging the public to follow the chief medical officer of health's orders and advice.

Violations of the orders that can lead to fines and charges include things like gatherings larger than five people and refusal to self-isolate for 14 days after out-of-province travel, and the RCMP said those violations are their main focus. Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, the province's chief medical officer of health, started putting restrictions in place when the public health emergency to control the spread of COVID-19 began March 18.

The RCMP said it's working with the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, provincial government and national partners "to ensure a co-ordinated response to COVID-19."

One woman in Corner Brook was arrested twice by the RNC for violating orders, but no other arrests have been reported.

