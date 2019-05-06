Impending Mountie shakeup means longer waits for cops to respond, critics say

The RCMP is changing how it assigns officers to communities across Newfoundland and Labrador, shifting to a district model that has critics on high alert.

A similar change in the Northern Peninsula last year resulted in longer response times in remote areas, says Anchor Point Mayor Gerry Gros.

After one car accident in Roddickton, Gros recalls, RCMP officers were so few and far between that the closest detachment had to employ volunteers from the community to guard the scene for several hours before officers arrived.

After a break-in one night, Gros added, officers never showed up at all.

"People have noticed the difference," he said.

Gerry Gros, mayor of Anchor Point on Newfoundland's Northern Peninsula, says a similar model implemented in his area last year has left his town with long waits for officers to respond on more than one occasion. (CBC)

Police are calling the move to a district model "hubbing": taking the power to allocate resources away from detachments and handing it over to a district commander who oversees resources in multiple detachments in a given region.

That allows the RCMP to shift officers to regions with higher crime rates and populations, explained Brian Sauvé, co-chair of the National Police Federation.

"A district policing model, versus a detachment policing model, essentially moves control for the deployment of resources away from those local detachment commanders," Sauvé said.

As a result, he said, in theory, "some residents … may see an increase in police presence, some may see a decrease. and some may not see a change at all."

But, Sauvé adds, when you see a hubbing of detachments with the same resources spread out over a greater area, as will be the case in Newfoundland and Labrador, "response times will increase," he said.

No budget increases

The RCMP previously employed the district model in N.L., but moved away from it several years ago. The force declined a request for an interview about the decision.

A spokesperson said in a statement the change "will have zero negative impacts on police response times and policing levels" and that the RCMP anticipates benefits such as "greater efficiencies" and "increased support" for officers on leave, adding that the decision wasn't made in order to reduce spending.

Brian Sauvé, co-chair of the National Police Federation, believes the shift could boil down to a stagnant budget. (CBC)

Sauvé said he can't explain the choice to revert to the district model, but suspects it could be related to the force's "stagnant" budget, which he said hasn't seen an increase in several years.

"My position is there aren't enough cops in Newfoundland," he said. "The RCMP will deploy the resources they are funded to deploy, so I'm not really blaming them — but I am blaming them, because they have to make the case to the province for more members."

With officers spread thinly over a massive geographic area, he said, communities could see an impact not only on response times — with officers sometimes needing to drive for two hours to a call — but on proactive tasks such as impaired driving stops and classroom presentations.

Mayor felt 'disgust'

Gros wasn't happy when he heard about the model taking effect across the province, and says the lack of presence could even lead to a spike in crime.

"My reaction was disgust. How can you let things like this happen? If there [were] serious injury, if there was criminal activity involved — how are they ever going to prosecute?" he said.

"The hubbing that the RCMP have initiated is not going to be a working model."

