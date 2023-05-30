Motorcyclist killed in collision with moose on Southern Shore

The RCMP are investigating a fatal crash that happened Sunday night near Aquaforte. (David Bell/CBC)

The RCMP are investigating a fatal collision between a motorcycle rider and a moose on Sunday night.

In a press release issued Tuesday afternoon, the RCMP said it received a report of the crash shortly before midnight Sunday. The crash happened on Route 10 in Aquaforte on Newfoundland's Southern Shore.

The RCMP said police and paramedics arrived at the scene and found the lone rider of the motorcycle dead.

A collision analyst with the police force was also on the scene and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was notified.

The RCMP said the investigation is continuing. No other details were released.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador