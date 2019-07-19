RCMP have 'green light' to begin recovery mission at site of plane crash

Police officers spent Friday morning preparing to fly to a remote lake in northern Labrador, with hopes of finding the bodies of four passengers still missing after a plane crash on Monday.

A floatplane operated by Air Saguenay crashed in Mistastin Lake, about 100 kilometres southwest of Nain. Three of the seven people on board have been confirmed dead, while the other four are believed to have suffered the same fate.

RCMP Cpl. Jolene Garland said crews have a "green light" to begin transferring 10-15 people and supplies to the crash site. They weren't able to reach the lake on Thursday, due to high winds and heavy rain.

It will take several flights by plane and helicopter to get the officers and supplies there.

The RCMP underwater recovery team, Labrador's general investigation unit, and air services are heading to the area with help of Nain's ground search and rescue team.

Mistastin Lake, west of Natuashish in Labrador, is the site of a fatal Air Saguenay plane crash. (CBC)

Only one of the dead has been identified so far — Gilles Morin, the 61-year-old pilot for Air Saguenay, who had worked with Three Rivers Lodge in Labrador for about six years.

The group was flying from Three Rivers Lodge, near Schefferville, Que., to Mistastin Lake as part of an excursion.

The other six have been confirmed as four American tourists and two guides from Newfoundland and Labrador.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador