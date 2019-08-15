RCMP end search for men missing after Labrador floatplane crash

The RCMP is ending its search for a downed floatplane, as well as the three passengers still missing after a crash last month in Mistastin Lake.

"We're not going back into the water unless there's a compelling reason to do so," said Cpl. Glenda Power, spokesperson for the RCMP.

Power stopped short of saying the search is officially over, noting that if the police receive new information, or more debris is found, they will head back into the lake. A news release Thursday said RCMP aircraft will continue to periodically fly over the area, weather permitting.

One of the crash victims was Dwayne Winsor, originally from Triton but living in Deer Lake. (Dwayne C Winsor/Facebook)

The police and a military search team had been searching based on trail of debris from the crash, but all those avenues have been exhausted, said Power.

The military team left the site just under a week ago, while the RCMP suspended its search earlier this week, pending a final decision, which has now been made.

But if anything else is spotted, she said, search crews will return.

Three members of the Weaver family were in the crash. The body of father John Weaver II, far left, was recovered. Sons Matt, second from left, and John, far right, are still missing. (Weaver family/The Canadian Press)

"The lake is just so large we can't stay to search every piece of it. It's just not feasible."

Seven men, including the pilot, were aboard the plane owned by airline Air Saguenay that crashed July 15 in the remote area of Labrador. The bodies of fishing guide Dwayne Winsor of Deer Lake, N.L., guest John Weaver II of Chicago and James Slamon of New Jersey have been recovered so far.

The body of another 50-year-old fishing guide from N.L. has also been recovered, but his identity has not been released.

Three others — pilot Gilles Morrin from Quebec, and Weaver's sons, Matthew and John, from the United States — are still missing.

The cause of the crash remains unknown. Thursday's news release said the families of the missing men have been notified of the decision to suspend search operations.

