A little dab could doom ya: Avoid illegal bingo and other rogue lotteries, warn police

(Paul Chiasson/Canadian Press)

Police are warning the public not to participate in illegal lotteries they say are taking place in the province and over social media.

Under the Criminal Code it is an offence to operate any form of lottery not licensed by Service NL. Such licences are usually reserved for charities, non-profits and religious organizations.

In a release Friday, the RCMP warned that such activities over social media are not permitted and would be considered a criminal offence.

As well, police cautioned anyone who was considering a lottery fundraiser for an organization to do so in consultation with that organization, assuming it is already licensed to do so.

The Criminal Code defines a lottery as any game in which you must pay a fee or give something to enter, for which there is a draw or randomly picked prize-winner.

Most such lottery activities in the province had already been put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic in late March. That includes the issuing of new licences by Service NL.

Under normal circumstances, the only lotteries allowed to operate in the province include:

Bingo

Break-open tickets

Ticket Lotteries

Chase the Ace

Games of chance

Monte Carlo

Sports lotteries