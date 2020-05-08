Man in custody after police warned Lawn residents to stay inside

A man is in police custody following an incident that briefly put the Burin Peninsula community of Lawn on high alert on Friday morning.

RCMP had urged residents of Lawn to stay inside their homes while officers responded to an otherwise undescribed incident in the Harbour Drive area of the town.

Police declared the situation under control about 15 minutes after the alert.

RCMP said residents could resume their normal activities.

"There is no concern for public safety at this time," police said.

No further details were provided and the investigation is ongoing.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador