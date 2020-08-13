RNC did nothing wrong following fatal crash on Topsail Road: SIRT

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officers did nothing wrong in they way handled the circumstances surrounding a multi-vehicle crash on Topsail Road in St. John's in May that killed two people, an independent investigation has found.

The province's Serious Incident Response Team, the agency that looks into police action in Newfoundland and Labrador, was called in following the May 11 crash.

SIRT-NL in turn tasked the RCMP to lead the investigation into RNC actions.

In a release Thursday, SIRT-NL said there was no criminal conduct linked to any RNC officer involved in the crash, and that the RCMP investigation, which it oversaw, had "no evidence of bias, tunnel vision or lack of objectivity."

The collision happened around 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of Topsail Road and Hamlyn Road, involving several vehicles, including a black Kia Soul and a motorcycle.

Leading up to the crash, RNC officers had tried to pull over the man driving the Soul, Johnny Roberts, 25, but he failed to stop for police and officers gave chase for a few kilometres before ending their pursuit.

Roberts was killed in the crash, as well as the driver of the motorcycle, Chad Pitcher, 44.

Roberts was facing impaired driving charges from a few months beforehand, stemming from another crash in St. John's, according to court documents.

Following the crash, the RNC requested the SIRT-NL investigation.

SIRT-NL was established in 2019, but is not yet fully operational and cannot conduct its own investigations. Its director, Mike King, said in Thursday's release that once up and running, the agency will conduct its own investigations.

