RCMP investigating violent death of cat with a weapon on west coast

Nfld. & Labrador

Channel-Port aux Basques RCMP say charges are anticipated

CBC News ·
RCMP on Newfoundland's west coast expect to lay charges in connection with the violent death of a cat, in which police say a weapon was allegedly used to kill the cat. 

Channel-Port aux Basques RCMP said Wednesday afternoon that officers received a complaint on Sept. 14 alleging a cat was violently killed with a weapon.

Police opened an investigation at the time, and say it is ongoing. 

Although no charges have been laid at this point, the RCMP said it anticipates laying charges. 

