RCMP investigating violent death of cat with a weapon on west coast
RCMP on Newfoundland's west coast expect to lay charges in connection with the violent death of a cat, in which a weapon was allegedly used to kill the cat.
Channel-Port aux Basques RCMP say charges are anticipated
Channel-Port aux Basques RCMP said Wednesday afternoon that officers received a complaint on Sept. 14 alleging a cat was violently killed with a weapon.
Police opened an investigation at the time, and say it is ongoing.
Although no charges have been laid at this point, the RCMP said it anticipates laying charges.