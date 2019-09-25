RCMP investigating violent death of cat with a weapon on west coast

RCMP on Newfoundland's west coast expect to lay charges in connection with the violent death of a cat, in which police say a weapon was allegedly used to kill the cat.

Channel-Port aux Basques RCMP said Wednesday afternoon that officers received a complaint on Sept. 14 alleging a cat was violently killed with a weapon.

Police opened an investigation at the time, and say it is ongoing.

Although no charges have been laid at this point, the RCMP said it anticipates laying charges.

