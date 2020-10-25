RCMP investigating suspicious death in Trepassey

The RCMP are investigating a sudden death in Trepassey that occurred on Wednesday. (CBC)

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police are investigating a sudden death in Trepassey involving what police call "suspicious circumstances."

According to a news release from the RCMP issued Sunday morning, the incident occurred in the community on Wednesday. A police investigation will continue Sunday, with residents being asked to expect a continued police presence in the community in the coming days.

The release adds there is no known risk to public safety as of Sunday morning.

Police are working with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner as the investigation continues.