Renews man charged with 2nd-degree murder following sudden death

A 26-year-old man from Renews, N.L., has been charged with second-degree murder related to a sudden death overnight in the small community.

Brandon Noftall was arrested and charged Friday, according to a news release Friday evening from the RCMP.

Police say Noftall appeared in St. John's provincial court Friday and was remanded into custody.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday.

Earlier Friday, the RCMP said they were investigating a death in Renews that they described as suspicious.

The RCMP's major crime unit and officers from the Ferryland detachment were collecting evidence in the community Friday. Police closed Route 10 between La Manche and Cape Broyle shortly after 9:30 a.m. NT.

The RCMP's forensic identification section and police dog services are also involved in the investigation, as well as the Office of the Chief Medical examiner, according to police.

