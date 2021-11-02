Police investigating suspected cyberattack on N.L. health system

The RCMP have launched a criminal investigation into the suspected cyberattack on Newfoundland and Labrador's health-care system.

The provincewide disruption of health-care services started Saturday, and continues to affect thousands of appointments and procedures, including those involving COVID-19 testing.

It has forced the province's largest health authority, Eastern Health, to resort to using paper-based backups.

The province hasn't provided much detail on what's happening, and hasn't confirmed it's a ransomware attack, with Health Minister John Haggie calling it Monday a "possible cyberattack."

But the RCMP said its investigation will use specialized units within the force with expertise in cyber threats.

BREAKING: The <a href="https://twitter.com/rcmpgrcpolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@rcmpgrcpolice</a> initiated criminal investigation into the cyber attack on Newfoundland and Labrador health care IT system. RCMP says it will draw upon specialized units within force with expertise in cyber threats. No other information being provided. <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCAlerts?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCAlerts</a> —@oneillyatescbc

Ransomware attacks use malicious software to block or encrypt files, with a ransom payment demanded in order to restore access.

Service provider Bell Aliant declined an interview, but in an emailed statement a spokesperson said the company is working with the Health Department to repair the system.

The spokesperson said the issue is isolated to the Department of Health and is not affecting other Bell Aliant customers.

"Our immediate focus is on restoring services as quickly as possible," said the spokesperson.

The company said the investigation is ongoing, and it could not provide additional information. No other information about the investigation was provided by the police.

