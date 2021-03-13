RCMP investigating, asking for public assistance, after fatal hit and run in Sheshatshiu

The RCMP is asking for the public's assistance after a fatal ATV-pedestrian collision in Sheshatshiu. (David Bell/CBC)

The RCMP is investigating a fatal hit and run in Sheshatshiu after a 29-year-old man died early Saturday morning as a result of an ATV-pedestrian collision.

In a media release, the RCMP said officers responded to the call at 4:15 a.m. after a report that a man had been struck and the ATV driver had fled the scene.

Police say the victim was found unresponsive and was transported by ambulance to the Labrador Health Centre in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. He was later pronounced dead.

The RCMP said it has located the ATV it suspects to have been involved in the collision and is attempting to locate the driver.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or was in the area of Matshateau Street in the hours before 4:15 a.m., to contact Sheshatshiu RCMP at 709-497-8700 or Crime Stoppers.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador