Gambo man dies after ATV crash: RCMP

Police are investigating an ATV collision that killed a 59-year-old man from Gambo on Saturday night.

Glovertown RCMP received word of an accident on a trail in the community around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, and headed to the scene along with paramedics and firefighters from the Gambo Volunteer Fire Department, police said in a news release.

RCMP said the person who came across the accident found the man trapped underneath an ATV.

The man, who was wearing a helmet at the time at the accident, was transported to hospital and died of his injuries.

Police are working with the chief medical examiner's office, as their investigation into the accident continues.