Fire at Avondale racetrack suspected arson, say RCMP

The RCMP is on the scene of what it is calling a suspected arson at the Eastbound International Speedway in Avondale. (CBC)

Police suspect arson in the fire at the Eastbound International Speedway in Avondale that happened on Sunday.

Holyrood RCMP said a report came in around 5 p.m. that the building was on fire. Police attended the scene and found the building was broken into, according to a media release issued by police Monday afternoon.

An investigator with fire and emergency services and police remain on the scene as the investigation continues.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about the fire to contact Holyrood RCMP at 709-229-3892 or contact Crime Stoppers.

