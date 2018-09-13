Skip to Main Content
Missing German singer who went overboard a 'non-criminal case': RCMP

The police were tasked with opening a missing person investigation into the case of the passenger who went overboard off the coast of Newfoundland after an extensive search.

Police say they won't be releasing any more information

The search for Daniel Kueblboeck was called off Monday after no sign of the man was found in the waters north of St. John's. (Getty Images)

Police now say the disappearance of Daniel Kueblboeck — the German pop singer who has not been seen since he went overboard from a cruise ship off the coast of Newfoundland on the weekend — is "non-criminal in nature."

Search efforts have concluded and while the investigation remains open, no foul play is suspected, according to RCMP.

"The RCMP does not normally discuss non-criminal matters. For that reason, and out of respect for the family, the RCMP will not be releasing further details regarding this investigation," reads a media release issued Thursday morning by police.

Kueblboeck, 33, was reported missing from the AidaLuna early Sunday, when the vessel was about 200 kilometres north of St. John's.

The search — which included two coast guard ships, a Canadian Armed Forces helicopter, the AidaLuna and another cruise ship — was called off Monday after no signs of the him were found.

The case had been handed over to the RCMP earlier in the week as a missing person investigation.

In a release, the police said the investigation includes "examination of the scene, witness interviews, and the collection of all other available evidence."

