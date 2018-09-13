Missing German singer who went overboard a 'non-criminal case': RCMP

Police now say the disappearance of Daniel Kueblboeck — the German pop singer who has not been seen since he went overboard from a cruise ship off the coast of Newfoundland on the weekend — is "non-criminal in nature."

Search efforts have concluded and while the investigation remains open, no foul play is suspected, according to RCMP.

"The RCMP does not normally discuss non-criminal matters. For that reason, and out of respect for the family, the RCMP will not be releasing further details regarding this investigation," reads a media release issued Thursday morning by police.

Kueblboeck, 33, was reported missing from the AidaLuna early Sunday, when the vessel was about 200 kilometres north of St. John's.

The search — which included two coast guard ships, a Canadian Armed Forces helicopter, the AidaLuna and another cruise ship — was called off Monday after no signs of the him were found.

The case had been handed over to the RCMP earlier in the week as a missing person investigation.

In a release, the police said the investigation includes "examination of the scene, witness interviews, and the collection of all other available evidence."

