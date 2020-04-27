Woman spit in officer's face during arrest, said she had COVID-19: RCMP
Incident happened Friday in Nain around 10 p.m.
Police say one of two women they arrested for allegedly driving while impaired spit in the face of an officer and claimed she had COVID-19.
The RCMP say the two separate incidents happened Friday in Nain.
The first happened at 5 p.m., after police got a report that someone was driving a snowmobile while impaired. Police say the 42-year-old woman was "highly intoxicated," and a breath test showed a blood-alcohol level more than three times the legal limit. She has been charged with impaired driving.
A similar report was called in around 10 p.m. Police say a 52-year-old woman, also driving a snowmobile, failed a breath test. During the arrest, according to the RCMP, she "spit and coughed directly in the officer's face and threatened that she was infected by COVID-19."
She was charged with impaired driving and assaulting a police officer.
Both had their licences suspended and are due in court at a later date, police said.