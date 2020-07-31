Homicide investigation launched after Hopedale man dies 2 months after assault

Hopedale RCMP are investigating the death of a 44-year-old man from the community as a homicide. (Meghan McCabe/CBC)

Police in Hopedale are investigating the death of a 44-year-old man from the community as a homicide.

The RCMP say the man was violently assaulted in Hopedale on May 11, and died July 23 as a result of his injuries.

On May 11, police arrested an 18-year-old man from Hopedale after receiving reports that a man had been murdered in the community. When police arrived on scene, the man was unresponsive but alive, and was taken to hospital in St. John's.

The 18-year-old man was charged with aggravated assault and remained in the custody of police. A bail hearing was scheduled for May 19.

Residents in the community may notice more police officers, as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Hopedale RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

More to come.